Little House Capital LLC Acquires 55,492 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 1.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period.

BATS:TAIL opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

