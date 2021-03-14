Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $9,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

