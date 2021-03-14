Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.08.

LAD opened at $395.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.62 and a 200 day moving average of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $412.95.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $109,219,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

