Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$114.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.86.

TSE LSPD opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

