Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 476,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Lida Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

