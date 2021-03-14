Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 476,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Lida Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Lida Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.