Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock worth $114,836,552 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

