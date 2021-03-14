Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 31,430 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

