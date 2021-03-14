Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

