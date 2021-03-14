LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $3,796,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,266,351 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.