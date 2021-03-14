Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.80

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.80 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 290.35 ($3.79), with a volume of 3562015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.70 ($3.75).

Several brokerages have commented on LGEN. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders bought a total of 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

