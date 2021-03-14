Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.59. 300,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 654,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Lee Enterprises’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

