Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 192.1% in February

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the February 11th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

