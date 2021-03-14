LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $144.87 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

