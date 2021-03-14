Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450,630 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Cognex worth $93,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cognex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

