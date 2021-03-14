Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $85.97 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $85,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $52.48 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.