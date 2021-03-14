Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $75.71 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $75,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 252,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.