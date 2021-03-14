Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $67.33 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

