Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Henry Schein worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.