Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,651,831 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,651,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

