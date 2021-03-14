Layton Mills Buys 1,875,000 Shares of CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CP1) Stock

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CP1) insider Layton Mills bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$318,750.00 ($227,678.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.09.

About CannPal Animal Therapeutics

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited, an animal health company, engages in the research and development of plant-based therapeutic products for pets in Australia. It develops CPAT-01, a cannabis-derived pharmaceutical product to provide veterinarians and pet owners to treat pain and inflammation in dogs.

