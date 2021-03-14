Lauren A. Harrington Sells 10,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.32 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Comerica Bank grew its position in Aramark by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aramark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

