LATOKEN Market Cap Tops $36.79 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $36.79 million and $12,047.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

