Largo Resources (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Largo Resources to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

LGO stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.41. 96,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.68. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$21.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,617.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGO. CIBC raised their price target on Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Largo Resources to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

