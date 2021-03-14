Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $491.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.25.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

