L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

