Lachlan Edwards Purchases 10,221 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 10,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$29,845.32 ($21,318.09).
Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Lachlan Edwards purchased 24,944 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$75,006.61 ($53,576.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.53.
About Hotel Property Investments
HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.