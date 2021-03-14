L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

