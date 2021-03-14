KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $401.97 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $401.97 million and $18.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00008180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00644900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00024929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

