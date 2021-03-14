KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Hits $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.00640462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068865 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00034888 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.