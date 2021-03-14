K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

