Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NYSE:ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

