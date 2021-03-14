Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

