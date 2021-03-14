Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.