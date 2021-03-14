Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

XEL stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

