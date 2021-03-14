Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.