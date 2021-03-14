Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CB stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

