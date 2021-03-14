KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.05 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

