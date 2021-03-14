Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $104.93 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -655.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

