Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 209.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 173.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 299.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

