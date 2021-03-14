Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,448,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

