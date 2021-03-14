Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 263,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,705 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,866,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

