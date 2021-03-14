KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $461,817.94 and approximately $6,267.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00444185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00508041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,245,130,800 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

