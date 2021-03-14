Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells $209,632.50 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.