Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KZR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

