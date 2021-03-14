KeyCorp Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $168.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.