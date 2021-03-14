Kevin L. Beebe Sells 826 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.