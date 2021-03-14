Kepos Capital LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $168,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PSAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,465. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.