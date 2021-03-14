Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,313. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

