Kepos Capital LP Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVOKU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000.

OTCMKTS:SVOKU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

