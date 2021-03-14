Kepos Capital LP Makes New $13.41 Million Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,270,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. Spring Valley Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,619. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.